WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: snoring | heart attack | sleep apnea | dr. crandall
OPINION

Natural Remedies to Stop Snoring

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 13 November 2024 04:35 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Approximately half of Americans snore, which occurs when your airflow is restricted during sleep. Loud or long-term snoring increases the risk for heart attack, stroke, and other health problems.

It can also indicate a serious sleep disorder called obstructive sleep apnea. In fact, 75 percent of people who snore have sleep apnea, a condition that causes breathing to stop intermittently during sleep, raising the risk of developing heart disease.

Nonsurgical remedies for snoring include:

• Make lifestyle changes. Avoid alcohol before going to bed and maintain a healthy weight. Alcohol and sedatives reduce the resting tone of muscles in the back of your throat, making it more likely you will snore.

• Change your sleep position. Sleeping on your back causes the tongue to move backward, potentially obstructing the airway and causing the vibrating sound. Shift your position and try sleeping on your side.

• Raise your head. Place pillows underneath your head to raise your head up slightly to help keep airways open.

• Take a hot shower before bedtime. This could help open nasal passages and assist your breathing. You can also rinse your nose with saltwater when you are showering to open nasal passages.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Approximately half of Americans snore, which occurs when your airflow is restricted during sleep. Loud or long-term snoring increases the risk for heart attack, stroke, and other health problems.
snoring, heart attack, sleep apnea, dr. crandall
197
2024-35-13
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved