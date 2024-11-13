Natural Remedies to Stop Snoring

Approximately half of Americans snore, which occurs when your airflow is restricted during sleep. Loud or long-term snoring increases the risk for heart attack, stroke, and other health problems.

It can also indicate a serious sleep disorder called obstructive sleep apnea. In fact, 75 percent of people who snore have sleep apnea, a condition that causes breathing to stop intermittently during sleep, raising the risk of developing heart disease.

Nonsurgical remedies for snoring include:

• Make lifestyle changes. Avoid alcohol before going to bed and maintain a healthy weight. Alcohol and sedatives reduce the resting tone of muscles in the back of your throat, making it more likely you will snore.

• Change your sleep position. Sleeping on your back causes the tongue to move backward, potentially obstructing the airway and causing the vibrating sound. Shift your position and try sleeping on your side.

• Raise your head. Place pillows underneath your head to raise your head up slightly to help keep airways open.

• Take a hot shower before bedtime. This could help open nasal passages and assist your breathing. You can also rinse your nose with saltwater when you are showering to open nasal passages.