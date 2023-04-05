Poor Sleep Habits May Worsen Asthma

One large study found that getting too little or too much sleep may worsen asthma in adults. Researchers asked nearly 1,400 adults ages 20 and older with self-reported asthma about their sleep habits. About 25 percent said they slept five hours or less a night (short sleepers), 66 percent slept six to eight hours a night (normal sleepers), and 8 percent slept nine or more hours a night (long sleepers).

Compared to normal sleepers, short sleepers had a higher risk of an asthma attack, dry cough, and overnight hospitalization during the past year; significantly worse health-related quality of life, including poor physical and mental health and inactivity due to poor health; and more frequent general healthcare use during the past year.

Compared to normal sleepers, long sleepers were more likely to have some activity limitation due to wheezing, but no other significant differences.

The study suggests that it would be beneficial for asthma patients to discussing sleep issues with their allergists.

Those discussions can help determine if they need to change their asthma treatment plan to achieve adequate sleep as a component of overall good asthma management.