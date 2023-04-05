×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Poor Sleep Habits May Worsen Asthma

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 05 April 2023 04:39 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

One large study found that getting too little or too much sleep may worsen asthma in adults. Researchers asked nearly 1,400 adults ages 20 and older with self-reported asthma about their sleep habits. About 25 percent said they slept five hours or less a night (short sleepers), 66 percent slept six to eight hours a night (normal sleepers), and 8 percent slept nine or more hours a night (long sleepers).

Compared to normal sleepers, short sleepers had a higher risk of an asthma attack, dry cough, and overnight hospitalization during the past year; significantly worse health-related quality of life, including poor physical and mental health and inactivity due to poor health; and more frequent general healthcare use during the past year.

Compared to normal sleepers, long sleepers were more likely to have some activity limitation due to wheezing, but no other significant differences.

The study suggests that it would be beneficial for asthma patients to discussing sleep issues with their allergists.

Those discussions can help determine if they need to change their asthma treatment plan to achieve adequate sleep as a component of overall good asthma management.

