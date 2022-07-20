×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: sleep | diabetes | obesity | dr. crandall

Avoid Eating Later at Night

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 20 July 2022 04:23 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Studies consistently find that people who eat later at night are more likely to binge on junk food and gain weight, and that they are at higher risk for being overweight or obese, which in turn leads to cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

It was assumed that this weight gain occurred because when the body went into sleep mode, it used fewer calories. But it is increasingly being recognized that our culture of late-night eating, drinking, and inconsistent sleep patterns is indicative of a disruption in our body clocks.

This means that it’s not only the quantity of food we eat that counts, but also when we eat it.

For instance, one study examined overweight and obese women who were put on a weight-loss diet for three months.

The results showed that those who consumed most of their calories at breakfast lost two and a half times more weight than those who had a light breakfast and ate most of their calories at dinner — even though they consumed the same number of calories overall.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
It is increasingly being recognized that our culture of late-night eating, drinking, and inconsistent sleep patterns is indicative of a disruption in our body clocks.
sleep, diabetes, obesity, dr. crandall
173
2022-23-20
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved