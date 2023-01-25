×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: sleep | appetite | diabetes | dr. crandall

How Does Missed Sleep Affect Appetite?

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 25 January 2023 04:23 PM EST

Studies show that a loss of sleep can make you eat more — and that doesn’t mean healthy salads and green veggies.

Sleep deprivation can trigger a reward system in the brain that responds to food stimuli. But until recently, researchers didn’t know if there was a similar relationship between everyday sleep loss and the brain’s reaction to food.

Researchers looked at volunteers who entered a nine-day study period with a built-up sleep debt. The scientists were able to show that even small amounts of sleep loss can put the “brain at risk for hyperactivation to food triggers in everyday life, which could be a risk factor for obesity and lifestyle diseases” such as diabetes.

On the flipside, getting the right amount of sleep appears to reduce this hypersensitivity to food stimuli.

The study was published in the journal Sleep.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


