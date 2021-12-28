×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: skin | biosensors | diabetes

Biosensors Revolutionize Diabetes Care

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 29 December 2021 04:21 PM Current | Bio | Archive

A California-based company called Profusa has developed a biosensor smaller than a grain of rice that can measure levels of various substances in the body. The information is then passed along via an optical scanner held to the skin.

“They produce a continuous stream of data that gives us insight into the biochemical fluctuations that reflect our health,” said Natalie Wisniewski, Profusa’s co-founder and chief technical officer.

The technology, which was presented at an annual meeting of the American Chemical Society, gives promise to a brave new world of digital medicine. For instance:

• Diabetics can use it to receive instant and painless blood sugar readings, eliminating the need for needle sticks and making life easier for diabetics.

• Athletes will be able to monitor oxygen levels to optimize their workouts.

• In the arena of battlefield medicine, the biosensors could help medics determine which wounded military personnel to treat first.

And that’s just scratching the surface of the biosensors’ potential.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
A California-based company called Profusa has developed a biosensor smaller than a grain of rice that can measure levels of various substances in the body.
skin, biosensors, diabetes
161
2021-21-29
Wednesday, 29 December 2021 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved