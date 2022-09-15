6 Foods to Reduce Stress

Here are six foods that you can eat to help tame stress:

1. Avocados. Omega-3 fat in avocados soothes the nervous system, and potassium helps control blood pressure to keep you calm.

2. Fatty fish. Salmon, sardines, tuna and other coldwater fish are chock-full of omega-3, which also helps manage adrenaline levels.

3. Celery. This nutrient-rich snack offers satisfying crispiness without bogging you down the way sugary treats do. And celery contains potassium to help regulate blood pressure.

4. Milk. Drinking a glass of milk before bed will help you sleep more restfully because of the B vitamins, vitamin D, and calcium that helps relieve and relax muscles.

5. Nuts. A handful of nuts can boost your immune system because they contain zinc, which helps every cell of the body fight invading bacteria and viruses. Almonds, pecans, and walnuts are all good sources.

6. Chocolate. Eating dark chocolate may lower levels of stress hormones. And because it contains sugar, it also signals to the brain to release the feel-good hormone, serotonin.