×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: senior citizens | medications | diabetes

5 Risky Drugs for Seniors

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 07 December 2022 03:43 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Prescription medications can cure you, but can also put you at risk for serious illness or death. A staggering 1.5 million Americans die each year from medication mistakes, say experts, and many of these are senior citizens.

Dr. Pat Salber, an internist and emergency care physician from San Francisco, says that the numbers may be growing because so many more senior baby boomers are now taking prescription drugs. Many of the elderly cannot tolerate certain medications.

Here are five risky classes of drugs for seniors:

1. Diabetes drugs with a long half-life, in particular Diabinese.

2. Anticholinergic antihistamines, such as diphenhydramine.

3. Muscle relaxants, like Flexeril, Robaxin, and others can also cause anticholinergic effects.

4. Mineral oil for constipation can be aspirated and cause an inflammation of the lungs.

5. Benzodiazepines, such as Valium, should be used with caution in the elderly as they can worsen cognitive impairment.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
A staggering 1.5 million Americans die each year from medication mistakes, say experts, and many of these are senior citizens.
senior citizens, medications, diabetes
148
2022-43-07
Wednesday, 07 December 2022 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved