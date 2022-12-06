5 Risky Drugs for Seniors

Prescription medications can cure you, but can also put you at risk for serious illness or death. A staggering 1.5 million Americans die each year from medication mistakes, say experts, and many of these are senior citizens.

Dr. Pat Salber, an internist and emergency care physician from San Francisco, says that the numbers may be growing because so many more senior baby boomers are now taking prescription drugs. Many of the elderly cannot tolerate certain medications.

Here are five risky classes of drugs for seniors:

1. Diabetes drugs with a long half-life, in particular Diabinese.

2. Anticholinergic antihistamines, such as diphenhydramine.

3. Muscle relaxants, like Flexeril, Robaxin, and others can also cause anticholinergic effects.

4. Mineral oil for constipation can be aspirated and cause an inflammation of the lungs.

5. Benzodiazepines, such as Valium, should be used with caution in the elderly as they can worsen cognitive impairment.