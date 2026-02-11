WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Slow Running Is Better for Health

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 11 February 2026

Researchers found that people who are classified as light to moderate joggers had lower mortality rates than strenuous runners or those who didn’t run at all. The Copenhagen City Heart Study found that the sweet spot for jogging was running two to three times weekly at a slow speed for 1 to 2.5 miles.

According to BBC Science Focus Magazine, slow running is defined as a pace at which you can converse easily.

“Slow running helps to reduce resting blood pressure and it promotes a stronger heart,” said Dan Gordon, associate professor of cardiorespiratory exercise physiology at Anglia Ruskin University in England. “You’re still putting your system under stress, but what we’re starting to understand is that you don’t need to put the body under excessive amounts of stress to get cardiovascular adaptation.”

Slow running improves the strength and pumping capacity of the heart, but it also boosts health at the metabolic level, improving insulin resistance and encouraging your body to use stored fat for energy.

Another benefit is that slow runners recover faster and are less likely to suffer overuse injuries.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


