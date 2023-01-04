×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: pyrethroids | insecticides | cardiovascular disease

Insecticides Linked to Heart Disease Deaths

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 04 January 2023 04:28 PM EST

People with high levels of a common insecticide in their system are three times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than those with low or no exposure, a study suggests.

Pyrethroid insecticides make up the greatest share of commercial household insecticides. Researchers looked at levels of pyrethroids in urine samples of more than 2,000 adults ages 20 and older who took part in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey over a span of three years.

The investigators found that over an average of 14 years, people who had the highest levels of pyrethroids in their urine were 56 percent more likely to die for any reason by 2015 than those with the lowest levels of pyrethroids, and heart disease was the leading cause of death.

Home use of pyrethroids in gardens and for pest-control is also a major source of exposure. The chemical is also found in dust in homes that use these pesticides.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 04 January 2023 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

