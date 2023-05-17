Plant Protein Increases Longevity

Getting your daily protein from plants instead of animals appears to reduce overall risk of early death. Every 3 percent of a person’s daily energy intake from plant protein instead of animal protein reduced the risk of premature death by 10 percent, according to one study.

The results were particularly strong when people swapped eggs for plant protein (24 percent lower risk in men and 21 percent lower risk in women) or red meat (13 percent lower risk in men, 15 percent in women).

The researchers analyzed dietary data from more than 237,000 men and 179,000 women gathered between 1995 and 2011 as part of a long-term study on eating patterns and health. Protein made up about 15 percent of people’s daily diet, with 40 percent coming from plants and 60 percent from animals.

Every 10 grams of plant-for-animal protein swapping per 1,000 calories resulted in a 12 percent lower risk of death for men and 14 percent for women.

Meat protein tends to come with higher levels of saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, and other nutrients that aren’t very good for your health.

On the other hand, plant proteins come with loads of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.