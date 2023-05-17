×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: protein | longevity | cholesterol | dr. crandall
OPINION

Plant Protein Increases Longevity

Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Getting your daily protein from plants instead of animals appears to reduce overall risk of early death. Every 3 percent of a person’s daily energy intake from plant protein instead of animal protein reduced the risk of premature death by 10 percent, according to one study.

The results were particularly strong when people swapped eggs for plant protein (24 percent lower risk in men and 21 percent lower risk in women) or red meat (13 percent lower risk in men, 15 percent in women).

The researchers analyzed dietary data from more than 237,000 men and 179,000 women gathered between 1995 and 2011 as part of a long-term study on eating patterns and health. Protein made up about 15 percent of people’s daily diet, with 40 percent coming from plants and 60 percent from animals.

Every 10 grams of plant-for-animal protein swapping per 1,000 calories resulted in a 12 percent lower risk of death for men and 14 percent for women.

Meat protein tends to come with higher levels of saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, and other nutrients that aren’t very good for your health.

On the other hand, plant proteins come with loads of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Wednesday, 17 May 2023 04:19 PM
