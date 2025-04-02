4 Ways Prayer Benefits Your Health

The Bible is filled with references to the healing power of prayer, and today researchers are proving that people who believe in a higher power are indeed healthier mentally, emotionally, and physically. Plus, studies have shown that people of faith live longer.

One nationwide study from Ohio State University found that people who have religious affiliations lived nearly four years longer than those who had no ties to religion.

Here are some eye-opening statistics examining the role of prayer and faith in common conditions:

• Depression. Religious involvement is linked to 61 percent less depression and a faster recovery from depression.

• Cardiovascular functions. Religious people have 57 percent lower blood pressure, 63 percent better cardiovascular health, and 63 percent less coronary artery disease.

• Immune function. A full 56 percent of those who have religious affiliations enjoy a stronger immune system.

• Mortality. Religious participation is related to greater longevity overall.