WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: prayer | depression | immunity | dr. crandall
OPINION

4 Ways Prayer Benefits Your Health

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 02 April 2025 04:35 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The Bible is filled with references to the healing power of prayer, and today researchers are proving that people who believe in a higher power are indeed healthier mentally, emotionally, and physically. Plus, studies have shown that people of faith live longer.

One nationwide study from Ohio State University found that people who have religious affiliations lived nearly four years longer than those who had no ties to religion.

Here are some eye-opening statistics examining the role of prayer and faith in common conditions:

• Depression. Religious involvement is linked to 61 percent less depression and a faster recovery from depression.

• Cardiovascular functions. Religious people have 57 percent lower blood pressure, 63 percent better cardiovascular health, and 63 percent less coronary artery disease.

• Immune function. A full 56 percent of those who have religious affiliations enjoy a stronger immune system.

• Mortality. Religious participation is related to greater longevity overall.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
The Bible is filled with references to the healing power of prayer, and today researchers are proving that people who believe in a higher power are indeed healthier mentally, emotionally, and physically.
prayer, depression, immunity, dr. crandall
152
2025-35-02
Wednesday, 02 April 2025 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved