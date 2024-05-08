Plant-Based Foods Lower Cholesterol

Diets high in saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol — which are found in meat, dairy products, and eggs — raise body cholesterol levels, increasing heart attack risk. Foods high in saturated fat are especially dangerous because they can trigger the body to produce extra cholesterol.

Plant-based eating refers to diets that focus not only on fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans. These diets are easier to follow for people who don’t want to become complete vegetarians or vegans, but want to work toward a healthier diet.

Plant-based meals will help lower your cholesterol. The point is that you don’t have to give up foods you love; you just need to be more strategic and use healthy substitutes.

For instance, if you love cheeseburgers, eating less meat (and leaner cuts) along with more vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can lower your total cholesterol by 25 percent or more.

Cutting back on saturated fat (found in meat and dairy products) and trans fats (such as partially hydrogenated oils) can reduce cholesterol by 5 percent to 10 percent.