Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Health Benefits of Papaya

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 11 May 2022 04:40 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Papayas, a tropical fruit that originated in Central America, are packed full of nutrients, including vitamin C, folate, potassium, fiber, and vitamins A, E, and K, along with antioxidant flavonoids.

Papaya promotes good digestion and helps prevent colon cancer. Its fiber helps bind with and rid your body of cancer-causing toxins in the colon.

Papaya is also rich in lycopene, which is known to prevent damage to DNA and fight prostate cancer. Studies have shown that men who eat the most lycopene-rich fruits and vegetables were 82 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer.

The nutrients in papaya also help prevent the oxidation of cholesterol in your body. When cholesterol is oxidized, it can cause buildup of arterial plaque.

The enzymes in papaya also help lower inflammation in the body. This is particularly beneficial for people with asthma, osteoarthritis, or rheumatoid arthritis.

Papaya is rich in vitamins A and C that help keep your immune system functioning well. Eating papaya also helps prevent macular degeneration, the most common cause of vision loss among the elderly.

Finally, the lungs are protected from secondhand smoke by the nutrients in papaya.

