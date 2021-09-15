×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Stroke Symptoms to Watch For

Dr. Crandall By Wednesday, 15 September 2021 04:46 PM

The brain is an oxygen guzzler — it uses a full quarter of the body’s entire supply. Because a stroke stops oxygenated blood from getting to the brain, the longer this organ goes without it, the more likely damage will occur.

That’s why prompt stroke treatment is of the utmost importance. You should never ignore the onset of any new neurological problem, but any of these seven requires immediate attention:

• Weakness or numbness on one side of your body

• Drooping on one side of your face

• Difficulty reading or understanding speech

• Slurred speech

• A sudden, extreme headache, often described as “the worst headache” a person has ever had

• The loss of peripheral vision

• Difficulty walking Any one of more of these symptoms should alert you to call 911.

Don’t drive yourself, or ask someone else to drive you. Today’s ambulance crews are trained to bypass local hospitals and take you directly to a comprehensive stroke center

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


You should never ignore the onset of any new neurological problem, but any of these seven requires immediate attention.
