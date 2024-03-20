×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: omega-3 | blood clot | blood pressure | dr. crandall
OPINION

Eat This Plant Fat to Live Longer

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 20 March 2024 04:13 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

There are three types of omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). EPA and DHA are primarily found in fish while ALA fats are found in foods including vegetable oils, nuts, and leafy greens.

A study published in the British Medical Journal found that ALA was linked to a significantly lower risk of death from all causes.

Researchers analyzed 41 studies that examined the link between consuming plant-based ALA fats and lifespan, including the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

“ALA fats are precursors to eicosanoids or signaling molecules which regulate many body functions such as gene expression, blood clotting, and inhibiting inflammation,” said Melissa Rifkin, a registered dietitian.

High levels of inflammation over prolonged periods can lead to life-threatening diseases. ALA is also thought to decrease the risk of heart disease by helping to maintain normal heart rhythm and may also reduce the risk of blood clots.

There is also some evidence that it can help regulate high blood pressure.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
A study published in the British Medical Journal found that alpha-linolenic acid was linked to a significantly lower risk of death from all causes.
omega-3, blood clot, blood pressure, dr. crandall
166
2024-13-20
Wednesday, 20 March 2024 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved