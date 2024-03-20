Eat This Plant Fat to Live Longer

There are three types of omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). EPA and DHA are primarily found in fish while ALA fats are found in foods including vegetable oils, nuts, and leafy greens.

A study published in the British Medical Journal found that ALA was linked to a significantly lower risk of death from all causes.

Researchers analyzed 41 studies that examined the link between consuming plant-based ALA fats and lifespan, including the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

“ALA fats are precursors to eicosanoids or signaling molecules which regulate many body functions such as gene expression, blood clotting, and inhibiting inflammation,” said Melissa Rifkin, a registered dietitian.

High levels of inflammation over prolonged periods can lead to life-threatening diseases. ALA is also thought to decrease the risk of heart disease by helping to maintain normal heart rhythm and may also reduce the risk of blood clots.

There is also some evidence that it can help regulate high blood pressure.