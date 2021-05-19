×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: obesity | heart disease | diabetes | cholesterol

Obesity Epidemic Endangering Kids' Hearts

By Wednesday, 19 May 2021 04:30 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Obesity and severe obesity have been added to the list of conditions that put children and teens at increased risk for early heart disease.

“Parents need to know that some medical conditions raise the chances of premature heart disease, but we are learning more every day about how lifestyle changes and medical therapies can lower their cardiovascular risk and help these children live their healthiest lives,” Dr. Sarah de Ferranti said in an American Heart Association (AHA) news release. She is chief of the Division of Cardiology Outpatient Services at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Other conditions that increase the risk of early heart disease in children and teens include Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, familial high cholesterol, congenital heart disease, and surviving childhood cancer.

Severe obesity and obesity are now included as moderate-risk and at-risk conditions, respectively, because research shows they significantly increase the risk of heart disease later in life, according to the AHA.

A study of nearly 2.3 million people who were followed for over 40 years found that the risk of dying from heart disease was two to three times higher if they had been overweight or obese as teens.

In general, a gradual approach to weight loss is required, including healthier eating, fewer calories, more physical activity, meal replacements, drug therapy, and/or weight-loss surgery depending on the severity of obesity.

