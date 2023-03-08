×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: obesity | diabetes | dr. crandall

Obesity: Greatest Diabetes Risk Factor

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 08 March 2023 04:33 PM EST

Danish researchers found that obesity increased the risk of Type 2 diabetes by at least six times, no matter what a person’s genetic risk was.

The researchers tracked participants for a median of 15 years, and more than 4,700 adults developed Type 2 diabetes during that time. Among those who developed diabetes, nearly 22 percent were obese, while 43 percent were overweight.

Genetic risk was measured with blood tests that looked for 193 gene variants known to be associated with Type 2 diabetes. People with the most genetic variants were twice as likely to develop diabetes as those with the least.

Compared to people whose weight was normal, those who were overweight had a 2.4 times higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. For those who were obese, the risk was six times higher.

Previous studies have shown that losing even a little bit of weight can help people manage Type 2 diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association says dropping 10 to 15 pounds can help you control your diabetes.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 08 March 2023 04:33 PM
