Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Obesity Increases Gastrointestinal Cancer Risk

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 09 April 2025 04:28 PM EDT

Maintaining a healthy weight may reduce the risk of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, according to researchers who evaluated previously collected data from more than 131,000 patients ages 55 to 74 enrolled in the multicenter Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian Cancer Screening Trial between 1993 and 2001.

Fat cells can trigger an inflammatory response and promote immune cell dysfunction, which can lead to certain cancers.

The researchers used age 20 as their definition of early adulthood, 50 for middle age, and 55 or older as later adulthood. They also noted how often the participants took aspirin or aspirin-containing products.

“Our study suggests that being overweight or obese during several phases of life can increase a person’s risk for gastrointestinal cancers in later adulthood,” said study lead author Holli Loomans-Kropp, a cancer control researcher and epidemiologist with Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We believe that the results of this study highlight the need to better understand the underlying mechanisms of cancer prevention agents as well as who may or may not benefit from their use. The field of precision prevention is still relatively new, but is an exciting avenue for cancer prevention research.”

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 04:28 PM
