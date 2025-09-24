WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: marijuana | pain | heart rhythm | dr | crandall
OPINION

Pot May Trigger Heart Rhythm Problems

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 24 September 2025 04:30 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Medical marijuana might help ease chronic pain, but it also slightly increases a patient’s risk of a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm, research says.

Patients treated with medical cannabis had a nearly 1 percent increased risk of being diagnosed with a heart rhythm problem that required monitoring and possible treatment.

Researchers tracked 5,400 Danish patients who were prescribed cannabis for chronic pain. They were compared with nearly 27,000 chronic pain patients not using cannabis as a treatment. Patients using medical weed had a 0.8 percent risk of being diagnosed with a heart rhythm problem, researchers found.

That’s more than twice the odds of someone who wasn’t taking the drug.

The largest increases in risk occurred among people 60 or older, as well as those already diagnosed with a chronic condition such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, or diabetes.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Medical marijuana might help ease chronic pain, but it also slightly increases a patient’s risk of a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm, research says.
marijuana, pain, heart rhythm, dr, crandall
137
2025-30-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved