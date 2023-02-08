×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Mammogram May Detect Heart Disease

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 08 February 2023

Mammography has helped save hundreds of thousands of lives through early diagnosis of breast cancer. Using the test to also screen for heart disease might someday help save many thousands more.

Besides revealing masses that may be tumors, digital mammography can reveal buildup of calcium in the arteries in the breast. Early studies have found that breast arterial calcification (BAC) signals an elevated risk for heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular consequences.

Research has begun to reveal a link between calcium buildup in the breast and coronary artery calcification, an established measure that helps predict cardiovascular disease risk. A recent study looked at records for 278 middle-age and older women who had both a mammogram and coronary calcium test within a one-year window. Almost one-third of the women had BAC, and 7 percent were suffering from heart failure.

Even after accounting for age, diabetes, and high blood pressure, women with BAC had 2.2 times the odds of having or developing heart failure.

Researchers are now reviewing additional mammograms from women diagnosed with cardiovascular conditions related to arterial plaque buildup, such as coronary artery disease. That effort may fuel future studies on BAC and heart health.

Wednesday, 08 February 2023
