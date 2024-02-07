×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: magnesium | heartbeat | vitamin d | dr. crandall
Magnesium Keeps Heartbeat Steady

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 07 February 2024 04:41 PM EST

Magnesium is a vital mineral that’s involved with more than 300 metabolic functions in the body. It has also been shown to lower cholesterol and keep blood pressure steady, and is linked to an overall decreased risk of death from heart disease.

One study found that people who consumed less than the recommended amount of magnesium were about one and a half times more likely to have elevated markers for inflammation throughout their body.

Unfortunately, a large-scale government study found that most Americans don’t get enough magnesium. Like vitamin D, you may have heard of the benefits of magnesium in terms of its ability to help strengthen bones.

But that’s not the only role it plays in your health. This mineral also helps keep your heart beating steadily, which is particularly important for people who have experienced irregular heartbeats.

Specifically, magnesium helps suppress extra heartbeats. It also plays a role in lowering high blood pressure by relaxing vessel walls.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


