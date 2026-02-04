WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: loneliness | heart health | stroke | dr. crandall
OPINION

Loneliness Can Raise Stroke Risk

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 04 February 2026 04:27 PM EST

Research that looked at data from the Health and Retirement Study of people over 50 found that those who experienced chronic loneliness were 56 percent more likely to have a stroke.

When they entered the study, more than 12,000 people over 50 who had no history of stroke prior to joining the study were asked questions from a standard test to gauge their level of loneliness. About 8,900 of the participants were asked the same questions again after four years.

Subjects were put into four categories of loneliness based on their survey answers: “consistently low”; “remitting” (those who scored high at baseline and low at follow[1]up); “recent onset” (those who scored low at baseline and high at follow-up); and “consistently high” (those who scored high at both baseline and follow-up).

A total of 1,237 strokes occurred among the group over the 12 years of the study, including 601 strokes among the participants who had been surveyed about loneliness at two time periods.

People in the “consistently high” group had a 56 percent higher odds of having a stroke versus those in the “consistently low” group, even after accounting for other factors such as depression and isolation.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 04 February 2026 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

