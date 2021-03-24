Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Itchy Skin Common With Kidney Disease

Itchy skin is a common problem for many people with chronic kidney disease, even those not on dialysis, according to a study of 3,700 patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis.

It included people from the United States, Brazil, and France.

Nearly one quarter had bothersome itchy skin (pruritus). It was more common among older patients, women, those with more advanced kidney disease, and those with lung disease, diabetes, and depression.

Patients with itchy skin reported worse mental and physical quality of life. They were also more likely to have sleep problems and depression.

The more extreme their itching, the worse these problems were.

