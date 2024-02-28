×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: iron | metabolism | heart disease | dr. crandall
OPINION

Iron Deficiency Linked to Heart Disease

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 04:27 PM

European researchers reported that about 1 in 10 new cases of heart disease in middle-age people might be prevented if they had sufficient levels of iron in their diets.

Iron is essential for equilibrium in the body and energy metabolism, which might be a potential link, said lead researcher Dr. Benedikt Schrage.

Earlier studies have found that iron-deficient patients with cardiovascular diseases are more likely than others to be hospitalized or die. The current study included more than 12,000 European men and women with a median age of 59. Over roughly 13 years, the researchers looked for heart disease and stroke, death due to cardiovascular disease, and death from any cause.

Iron deficiency was tied to a 24 percent higher risk of heart disease, a 26 percent increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 12 percent higher risk of dying from any cause, compared with no iron deficiency, the researchers found.

When Schrage and his colleagues calculated the effect of iron deficiency over 10 years, they found that 5 percent of all deaths, 12 percent of cardiovascular deaths and 11 percent of new heart disease diagnoses could be attributed to iron deficiency.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Crandall
2024-27-28
Wednesday, 28 February 2024 04:27 PM
