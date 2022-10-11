×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Poor Sleep Strains the Heart

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Tuesday, 11 October 2022 04:32 PM EDT

Insomnia affects up to 30 percent of the general population, and more than 200 genetic variants are associated with it.

For one clinical study, researchers looked at more than 1.3 million people in Europe and compared whether or not genetic variants linked to insomnia were also associated with the risk of heart conditions and stroke.

The study found that people with a genetic predisposition to insomnia had a higher risk of heart disease, heart failure, and stroke that affected large blood vessels. Other types of stroke were not increased.

“Good sleep is important for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease,” said study author Susanna Larsson from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Larsson suggested that “individuals with poor sleep should try to change their habits and reduce stress in order to improve their sleep. Our genetic makeup has only a very minor influence on our risk of insomnia, which is mainly driven by behaviors, stress and other environmental factors.”

People with a genetic predisposition to insomnia had a higher risk of heart disease, heart failure, and stroke that affected large blood vessels.
Tuesday, 11 October 2022 04:32 PM
