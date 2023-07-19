×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Four Foods to Fight Depression and Insomnia

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 19 July 2023 04:28 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Insomnia and depression are common problems that can negatively affect heart health. Fortunately, there are foods that can help ease these problems and benefit your heart.

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, recommends these foods:

1. Yogurt. According to Dr. Naidoo, it contains active cultures called probiotics that boost brain chemicals to help relieve depression.

2. Turmeric. The active ingredient in this spice is curcumin, which protects the brain. Dr. Naidoo says this protection guards against toxic damage that can lead to depression.

3. Coldwater fish. Salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3 fats that are essential for brain function.

4. Tart cherry juice. Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

