Four Foods to Fight Depression and Insomnia

Insomnia and depression are common problems that can negatively affect heart health. Fortunately, there are foods that can help ease these problems and benefit your heart.

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, recommends these foods:

1. Yogurt. According to Dr. Naidoo, it contains active cultures called probiotics that boost brain chemicals to help relieve depression.

2. Turmeric. The active ingredient in this spice is curcumin, which protects the brain. Dr. Naidoo says this protection guards against toxic damage that can lead to depression.

3. Coldwater fish. Salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3 fats that are essential for brain function.

4. Tart cherry juice. Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.