Preventing Diseases of Inflammation

Chronic inflammation may be the root cause of many diseases. Here are some common diseases caused by inflammation and how you can put out the fire:

Heart disease. According to research, people who consume five or more servings of nuts per week have lower levels of certain inflammation markers. The best choices to reduce your risk of heart disease are almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts.

Alzheimer’s. Inflammation can be seen in the brains of people prone to Alzheimer’s disease as much as 20 years before the onset. Protect your brain with healthy fatty foods like salmon, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. You can also take fat-soluble vitamins such as A, C, E, and K.

Cancer. Insufficient vitamin D has been associated with many diseases, but research shows that taking this vitamin along with losing weight reduces the risk of inflammation dramatically in women with breast cancer.