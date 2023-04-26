×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: inflammation | alzheimers | cancer | dr. crandall
OPINION

Preventing Diseases of Inflammation

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 26 April 2023 04:36 PM EDT

Chronic inflammation may be the root cause of many diseases. Here are some common diseases caused by inflammation and how you can put out the fire:

Heart disease. According to research, people who consume five or more servings of nuts per week have lower levels of certain inflammation markers. The best choices to reduce your risk of heart disease are almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts.

Alzheimer’s. Inflammation can be seen in the brains of people prone to Alzheimer’s disease as much as 20 years before the onset. Protect your brain with healthy fatty foods like salmon, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. You can also take fat-soluble vitamins such as A, C, E, and K.

Cancer. Insufficient vitamin D has been associated with many diseases, but research shows that taking this vitamin along with losing weight reduces the risk of inflammation dramatically in women with breast cancer.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Crandall
