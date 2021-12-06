×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: implantable cardioverter defibrillator | pacemaker

Could Your Pacemaker Be Hacked?

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 08 December 2021 04:23 PM Current | Bio | Archive

With the increasing use of software and wireless transmissions comes a new concern — that your pacemaker could be hacked and reprogrammed to make it malfunction.

The only sure-fire way to reduce the risk of hacking is to use devices that aren’t designed to permit remote software updates or wireless communications.

But patients benefit from these technologies because the remote access can make devices work better and allow for updates and adjustments without repeat surgery.

While the possibility of hacking is being taken seriously enough for members of the American College of Cardiology to take note of the possibility, there has never been an instance recorded of a pacemaker or ICD being hacked.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
With the increasing use of software and wireless transmissions comes a new concern — that your pacemaker could be hacked and reprogrammed to make it malfunction.
implantable cardioverter defibrillator, pacemaker
112
2021-23-08
Wednesday, 08 December 2021 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved