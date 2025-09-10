WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Estrogen Helps Protect Against Heart Disease

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Estrogen is the hormone that regulates sexual and reproductive development in women, including the changes that occur during puberty. At menopause, a women’s estrogen production declines dramatically, resulting in symptoms such as hot flashes and insomnia.

But other changes occur with falling estrogen as well. As the amount of female estrogen goes down, a woman’s cholesterol level shifts, with harmful LDL cholesterol going up, while the “good” HDL cholesterol declines. Muscle mass also declines and bones can become brittle because estrogen plays a key role in bone growth.

When a women goes into premature menopause due to surgical removal of the ovaries, replacement hormones are prescribed. But during menopause, estrogen levels decline gradually, and whether they should be replaced has been a controversial topic for decades.

There are two types of hormones included in hormone replacement therapy. When estrogen alone is given, the therapy is known as estrogen therapy. When a progesterone component is also included, it is referred to as hormone therapy.

