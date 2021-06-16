×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: hormones | aging | peptides | cholesterol

Hormone Could Predict Unhealthy Aging

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 04:29 PM

A hormone found in the blood that’s commonly linked to heart disease might signal when someone is more likely to grow weaker or lose their ability to balance.

People in their early 60s with higher-than-normal levels of brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) have been found to walk slower and be less able to raise themselves from a chair and balance on one leg up to nine years after first being studied, according to a study by British researchers published in the journal Circulation.

BNP is primarily produced in the heart’s left ventricle, its main pumping chamber, when the heart is working too hard to pump blood. It’s possible that if a blood test shows someone with higher-than[1]normal levels in their 30s or 40s, they might be able to reduce their risk of aging more rapidly with exercise and a healthy diet.

The latest study accounted for common reasons people lose strength and balance late in life, including heart disease, kidney disease, and diabetes.

High levels of the peptides were more associated with lost balance and strength among study participants than health problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and even smoking.

