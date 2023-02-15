×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart score | calcium | cholesterol | dr. crandall

What Is a Coronary Calcium Scan?

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:28 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The coronary calcium scan was invented by Dr. Arthur Agatston, who is better known for the popular South Beach Diet. Also called a “heart score,” the test measures the amount of calcium in the three coronary arteries that bring oxygenated blood to the heart, which then pumps that blood to the rest of the body.

Over time, these arteries can collect deposits of calcium and a substance called plaque, which is made up of fats and cholesterol. Calcium in the coronary arteries is an indication of chronic inflammation, a condition that can cause a bit of that plaque to rupture and form a clot in a blood vessel, blocking blood flow and resulting in a heart attack.

To determine calcium score, a CAT scan that has been outfitted with special software is used. As images are taken of the heart, calcium is measured. The more calcium there is, the higher a person’s score, and the more severe his or her heart disease:

• Zero — no identified disease

• 1 to 99 — mild disease • 100 to 399 — moderate disease

• 400 and above — severe disease

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
The coronary calcium scan was invented by Dr. Arthur Agatston, who is better known for the popular South Beach Diet.
heart score, calcium, cholesterol, dr. crandall
185
2023-28-15
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved