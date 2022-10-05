×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Nutrient Deficiencies That Affect Your Heart

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 05 October 2022 04:35 PM EDT

Americans are seriously lacking in the nutrients that are key to good health, research has found. This comes despite an abundant food supply. We may be eating more than enough, but the foods we are consuming lack vitamins and minerals essential for body functions.

Here are four deficiencies that may endanger your heart:

1. Iodine. Without adequate iodine, the body struggles to produce thyroid hormone, which regulates heartbeat and body temperature. You can get iodine through supplements or foods such as cheese, eggs, and soy milk.

2. Magnesium. The body is not able to regulate blood pressure, heart rate, and various other functions without magnesium. To counteract this, load up on spinach, nuts, avocados, and black beans.

3. Folate. Fatigue, pale skin, and lack of appetite are signs your diet is lacking in folate, which helps the body produce red blood cells. Eat leafy green vegetables as well as fortified cereals and liver for folate.

4. Copper. Eating foods such as shellfish, beans, whole grains, and nuts will help to prevent your body from developing a copper deficiency, which affects your heart and bone health

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

