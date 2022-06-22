×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart failure | stroke | blood clot

Cardiac Pump Extends Lives

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 22 June 2022 04:24 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Heart failure is a condition in which a damaged heart becomes too weak to efficiently pump blood. An implantable heart pump could cut the risk of blood clots, bleeding, and stroke in patients with advanced heart failure, according to a study funded by the device’s maker.

The study included more than a thousand patients who received either Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) or the HeartMate II. After two years, about 75 percent of those in the HeartMate 3 group were still alive, had not suffered a disabling stroke, and did not require another operation to remove a malfunctioning device, compared with nearly 61 percent in the HeartMate II group, the study found.

While nearly 14 percent of HeartMate II patients experienced pump-related clotting, these issues occurred in just 1.4 percent of HeartMate 3 patients.

With fewer clots, the odds for stroke fell, as well: disabling stroke occurred in 5 percent of HeartMate 3 patients, compared with 7.5 percent of HeartMate II patients.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
An implantable heart pump could cut the risk of blood clots, bleeding, and stroke in patients with advanced heart failure, according to a study funded by the device’s maker.
heart failure, stroke, blood clot
165
2022-24-22
Wednesday, 22 June 2022 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved