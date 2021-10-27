×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

'Healthy' Diet Hikes Heart Failure Risk

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 04:22 PM

Middle-age men who follow high protein diets may be at higher risk of heart failure, according to research conducted on nearly 2,500 men ages 42 to 60 who ate the most animal protein and dairy.

Scientists who conducted the study published in Circulation: Heart Failure, an American Heart Association journal, followed their subjects for an average period of 22 years.

Over the course of the study, they found 334 cases of heart failure, which happens when the body is unable to pump enough blood and oxygen into the body. The researchers then divided the participants into four groups based on the types of protein they consumed. They found that the men who ate the most animal protein and dairy were at higher risk of developing heart failure than those who ate the least.

But not all high-protein diets are bad. Interestingly, the men who ate a plant-based protein diet had only a 17 percent risk of developing heart failure.

Researchers also found that people who ate proteins from fish and eggs did not have the same associated risk of heart failure as the animal protein eaters.

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 04:22 PM
