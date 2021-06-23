×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

What is Congestive Heart Failure?

By Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:36 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Congestive heart failure, which is commonly called simply “heart failure,” is a condition that occurs when the heart becomes weak and unable to pump enough blood to the body. This forces the heart to overwork, leading to a process called “remodeling,” which over time enlarges and makes it even weaker.

The result is that blood backs up into the lungs and fluid builds up in the body, making the heart work even harder.

There are two types of heart failure that may require different treatments, so getting the correct diagnosis is important.

Diastolic heart failure occurs when the heart’s left ventricle (its main pumping station) becomes stiff and can’t pump out enough blood. In this case, while less blood is pumped, the heart’s pumping ability — called ejection fraction — is generally preserved.

Systolic heart failure occurs when the left ventricle becomes weak, usually because the heart has become enlarged. Because of this, the heart muscle can’t contract the way it should, and its ability to pump blood to the rest of the body is hampered.

Systolic heart failure is generally more serious, and it occurs most often in men. Diastolic heart failure occurs more often in women.

Congestive heart failure, which is commonly called simply "heart failure," is a condition that occurs when the heart becomes weak and unable to pump enough blood to the body.
