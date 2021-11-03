Eating to Keep Your Heart Young

Over the years, I’ve found that a plant-based diet, much like the one I detail in my book, “The Simple Heart Cure,” makes the most sense — not only for losing weight, but also for keeping it off.

The American Heart Association (AHA) issued a scientific advisory reaffirming the importance of eating fish, especially those rich in omega-3 fatty acids, at least twice weekly.

Studies found eating two 3.5 oz. servings of non-fried fish each week reduces the risk of heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiac arrest, and stroke. All of those ailments become more prevalent with aging.

Salmon, mackerel, herring, lake trout, sardines, and albacore tuna are all high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Such a diet won’t only keep your heart younger, it benefits your brain as well. People who eat a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, nuts, and fish tend to have bigger brains, according to an article in the journal Neurology.

It should be noted that brain volume tends to diminish with aging.