Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Eating to Keep Your Heart Young

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 04:25 PM

Over the years, I’ve found that a plant-based diet, much like the one I detail in my book, “The Simple Heart Cure,” makes the most sense — not only for losing weight, but also for keeping it off.

The American Heart Association (AHA) issued a scientific advisory reaffirming the importance of eating fish, especially those rich in omega-3 fatty acids, at least twice weekly.

Studies found eating two 3.5 oz. servings of non-fried fish each week reduces the risk of heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiac arrest, and stroke. All of those ailments become more prevalent with aging.

Salmon, mackerel, herring, lake trout, sardines, and albacore tuna are all high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Such a diet won’t only keep your heart younger, it benefits your brain as well. People who eat a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, nuts, and fish tend to have bigger brains, according to an article in the journal Neurology.

It should be noted that brain volume tends to diminish with aging.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


