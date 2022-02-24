Post-Heart Attack Appointment Tips

Your first post-heart attack doctor visit is very important.

You’ll be getting information that will set the tone for your recovery and beyond, as you work toward a heart-healthy lifestyle. Your cardiologist will review what happened in the hospital, your test results, and any complications you may have.

He or she will go over your treatment protocol, as well as your medications.

Bring a list of the drugs you’re taking, your test results, and a written list of questions, including any concerns that may have cropped up since leaving the hospital.

And bring your advocate along. Your doctor should also outline a plan aimed at helping you not only recover, but also live a heart-healthy life from now on.