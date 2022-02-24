×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: heart attack | treatment | hospital

Post-Heart Attack Appointment Tips

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Thursday, 24 February 2022 04:16 PM

Your first post-heart attack doctor visit is very important.

You’ll be getting information that will set the tone for your recovery and beyond, as you work toward a heart-healthy lifestyle. Your cardiologist will review what happened in the hospital, your test results, and any complications you may have.

He or she will go over your treatment protocol, as well as your medications.

Bring a list of the drugs you’re taking, your test results, and a written list of questions, including any concerns that may have cropped up since leaving the hospital.

And bring your advocate along. Your doctor should also outline a plan aimed at helping you not only recover, but also live a heart-healthy life from now on.

