×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart attack | myocardial scars | dr. crandall

What Is a Silent Heart Attack?

Michael Roizen, M.D. By Wednesday, 29 March 2023 04:29 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

What occurs during a silent heart attack is exactly the same as a regular heart attack; they are described as “silent” merely because their symptoms lack the intensity of a classic heart attack.

Silent heart attacks increase the chance of a subsequent heart attack, heart disease complications, and even death. But people who suffer a silent heart attack may never even discover that they have heart disease, and therefore miss the opportunity to take lifesaving drugs, undergo a procedure to restore blood flow to the heart, or get the motivation they need to make lifestyle changes and reverse their heart disease. These measures could add years to such a person’s life.

There is an alarming link between silent heart attacks and cardiac arrest, also called sudden cardiac death, which occurs when the heart’s electrical system decompensates, often due to a heart attack.

According to a study in JAMA Cardiology, 42.4 percent of people who had no knowledge of heart disease prior to their death from cardiac arrest actually had suffered a silent heart attack, according to evidence that was found during autopsies.

Another study that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at almost 2,000 men and women ages 45 to 84 who were free of heart disease. After 10 years, 8 percent had myocardial scars — evidence of a heart attack.

Overall, the prevalence of myocardial scars was five times higher in men than it was in women.

Most surprising was the fact that 80 percent of those with myocardial scars were unaware that they had heart disease.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
What occurs during a silent heart attack is exactly the same as a regular heart attack; they are described as “silent” merely because their symptoms lack the intensity of a classic heart attack.
heart attack, myocardial scars, dr. crandall
262
2023-29-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved