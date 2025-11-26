WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: heart attack | cholesterol | metabolic syndrome | dr. crandall
What's Causing Early Heart Attacks?

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 26 November 2025 01:51 PM EST

According to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology, middle-age adults with three or more unhealthy traits suffer heart attacks and strokes two years earlier than their peers. These unhealthy traits included slightly large waist circumference, and elevated blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar (glucose), the researchers reported.

Together, these traits comprise metabolic syndrome, a set of heart disease risk factors that tend to occur together — and when they do, increase heart attack risk significantly more than any one factor alone.

While they did possess the traits that make up metabolic syndrome, the participants in this study tended not to have symptoms, and therefore were unaware of the risk that their condition represented. They were matched with control subjects who did not have metabolic syndrome.

The middle-age adults with metabolic syndrome suffered a heart attack or stroke 2.3 years earlier than those without these unhealthy traits.

Had these younger people been treated for their underlying condition, these heart attacks and strokes could have easily been prevented, the researchers noted.

