Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Heart Attack Risks, Treatments for Seniors

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 04:18 PM

In 2023, the American Heart Association (AHA) released a scientific study about how aging influences diagnosis and treatment of heart attacks in people ages 75 and older. Here are the AHA’s findings for you — and your doctor — to keep in mind if you’re 75 or older and suffer from acute coronary syndrome, which is the name given for conditions that result in a loss of blood to the heart (heart attack is the most common):

• Chest pain is a common symptom of heart attack, but it is less likely to occur in people 75 or older. Chest pain can occur, but more common symptoms include shortness of breath, fainting, or sudden confusion.

• Patients are especially vulnerable when they are transferred from the hospital to outpatient care. Special attention should be given to make sure medications and treatments are continued.

• People ages 75 and older are more likely to have reduced kidney function, or multiple medical conditions and medications. Your doctor should review your medications with an eye to interactions.

• Although the risks are greater, bypass surgery or procedures to reopen a clogged artery are beneficial to certain heart attack patients.

• Although many doctors may find these patients too frail to participate in cardiac rehabilitation programs, they are actually the people who can benefit the most. If you’ve had a heart attack, a stent, or other condition that makes you eligible for cardiac rehab, be sure to ask your doctor about it.

• Caring for older heart attack patients should extend beyond clinical outcomes such as bleeding, stroke, or the need for more stents, and also focus on quality of life, and returning these patients to their independent life or previous living environment

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 26 February 2025 04:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

