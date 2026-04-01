Tips for Cultivating Gratitude

Keep a gratitude journal. Every night before you go to sleep, or in the morning when you awaken, write down a few small things that you are grateful for, such as a talk with a friend, an outdoor walk, a visit with your grandkids. Reread your journal regularly, especially when you are having a hard time.

Write a gratitude letter. Write a letter to someone you haven’t seen in a while and tell them what their friendship means to you, why you appreciate them, and how knowing them has made a difference in your life.

Express gratitude. Let others know you are grateful for them by giving compliments or praising their kindness or other positive traits.

Volunteer. Being of service to others is a wonderful way to ease loneliness, make new friends, and feel connected to your community.

Perform an act of kindness. Bake someone a cake or run an errand for them; if he or she is alone, drop by for a game of cards or just to offer some company.

Focus on the positive. Reflect on the positive aspects of your life to generate a more optimistic outlook.

Go to church or your house of worship. There’s nothing like going to church and thanking God for your blessings to foster overwhelming gratitude. Establish this habit and keep it all year long for better heart health.