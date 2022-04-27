Eat Garlic for Heart Health

As scientists look into the effects of diet on health, they’re finding that more and more everyday foods offer benefits that go well beyond making dishes tastier. Garlic is emerging as a superfood.

Part of the allium family, which includes onions and leeks, garlic has a number of health-boosting compounds. According to wide-ranging research, garlic seems to improve immunity and heart health, help fight certain cancers, and lower triglycerides and total cholesterol.

Some of these benefits can be seen after eating just one meal with raw garlic. Yet overall, evidence suggests eating at least half a clove every day.

To get the most benefits, chop, slice, or crush fresh garlic. This fires up a process that makes its compounds more potent. Wait 5 to 10 minutes before eating or adding to a dish, especially if you’ll be mixing it with acidic ingredients.

But you don’t have to always eat it raw. As long as garlic is prepped as suggested and added toward the end of a recipe, it will retain its nutritional value when cooked.