WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: fatty liver | obesity | kids health | dr. crandall
OPINION

Fatty Liver Increasing in Children

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 23 July 2025 04:38 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Fatty liver disease affects an estimated 80 million to 100 million Americans, including some 75 percent of overweight people and more than 90 percent of people with severe obesity. And researchers now say that an estimated 5 percent to 10 percent of children in the U.S. have nonalcoholic pediatric liver disease, making it as common as asthma among kids.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver. If left untreated, it can lead to serious liver problems such as fibrosis, cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), and liver cancer.

“The main reason fatty liver disease has become an epidemic is that more and more children face obesity,” explained Dr. Charina Ramirez, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Children’s Health, the leading pediatric health system in North Texas, and associate professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. “Children affected by obesity have a 38 percent chance of developing fatty liver disease. Obesity is an epidemic of its own, and fatty liver disease mirrors that.”

While there is no medication to reverse or cure fatty liver disease, lifestyle changes can have a big impact on its progression. Ramirez explained that children who are overweight should work with a dietitian to develop a nutrition plan that involves fewer calories, less sugar, and less fat.

Children should also increase their physical activity. “Fatty liver is the gateway to metabolic syndrome, including Type 2 diabetes and eventually heart disease and hypertension,” said Ramirez, “But you can make a positive impact on the risk of future chronic conditions by eating healthy and staying active.”

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Fatty liver disease affects an estimated 80 million to 100 million Americans, including some 75 percent of overweight people and more than 90 percent of people with severe obesity.
fatty liver, obesity, kids health, dr. crandall
258
2025-38-23
Wednesday, 23 July 2025 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved