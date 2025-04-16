Choose the Right Fats

The belief that all fat is bad isn’t true. Your body needs some fat to function. But it depends on the type of fat; there are good fats and bad fats.

Saturated fat is found in higher proportions in animal products, and is usually solid at room temperature. You should consume less than 10 percent of your daily calories from this type of fat.

Another unhealthy type of fat is trans fat, which is formed artificially during food processing. This type of fat is found in the partially hydrogenated oils used in a variety of foods, including baked goods, coffee creamer, ready-to-use frostings, snack foods, and stick margarine.

To promote good health, you should eat foods that contain monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats instead of saturated fats and/or trans fats. Olive, peanut, and canola oils are examples of monounsaturated oils. Sunflower, corn, soybean, and flaxseed oils are rich in polyunsaturated fats.