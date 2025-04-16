WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: fat | calories | olive oil | dr. crandall
OPINION

Choose the Right Fats

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 16 April 2025 04:34 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The belief that all fat is bad isn’t true. Your body needs some fat to function. But it depends on the type of fat; there are good fats and bad fats.

Saturated fat is found in higher proportions in animal products, and is usually solid at room temperature. You should consume less than 10 percent of your daily calories from this type of fat.

Another unhealthy type of fat is trans fat, which is formed artificially during food processing. This type of fat is found in the partially hydrogenated oils used in a variety of foods, including baked goods, coffee creamer, ready-to-use frostings, snack foods, and stick margarine.

To promote good health, you should eat foods that contain monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats instead of saturated fats and/or trans fats. Olive, peanut, and canola oils are examples of monounsaturated oils. Sunflower, corn, soybean, and flaxseed oils are rich in polyunsaturated fats.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
The belief that all fat is bad isn’t true. Your body needs some fat to function. But it depends on the type of fat; there are good fats and bad fats.
fat, calories, olive oil, dr. crandall
150
2025-34-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved