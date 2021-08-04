×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Can Fasting Help You Lose Weight?

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 04:27 PM

Some of the hottest diets out there have actually been around since ancient times. Fasting has been practiced by religious orders for centuries. And research shows that orders which practice fasting — such as Mormons and Seventh-day Adventists — tend to live long lives.

As a Christian, I practiced fasting growing up, and returned to it after being diagnosed with heart disease some years ago. It helped me lose weight and lower my cholesterol.

So a new way of looking at this old idea is “intermittent fasting.” It goes by names including “Every Other Day Diet,” “5:2 Diet,” and the “16/8 Diet.”

Most of these diets call for eating anything you want on non-fast days, and cutting your calories to 500 or 600 on other days.

Some call for extending the time between meals.

Research indicates that people who follow intermittent fasting do lose weight, and that health markers like cholesterol and inflammation also improve.

Of course, people with serious health issues should consult their doctors before undergoing a fasting diet. But for most people, adopting a regular fasting plan is safe and beneficial.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.



