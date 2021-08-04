Can Fasting Help You Lose Weight?

Some of the hottest diets out there have actually been around since ancient times. Fasting has been practiced by religious orders for centuries. And research shows that orders which practice fasting — such as Mormons and Seventh-day Adventists — tend to live long lives.

As a Christian, I practiced fasting growing up, and returned to it after being diagnosed with heart disease some years ago. It helped me lose weight and lower my cholesterol.

So a new way of looking at this old idea is “intermittent fasting.” It goes by names including “Every Other Day Diet,” “5:2 Diet,” and the “16/8 Diet.”

Most of these diets call for eating anything you want on non-fast days, and cutting your calories to 500 or 600 on other days.

Some call for extending the time between meals.

Research indicates that people who follow intermittent fasting do lose weight, and that health markers like cholesterol and inflammation also improve.

Of course, people with serious health issues should consult their doctors before undergoing a fasting diet. But for most people, adopting a regular fasting plan is safe and beneficial.