Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: fasting | heart disease | diabetes | dr. crandall
Fasting Cuts Diabetes, Heart Disease Risks

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 14 February 2024 04:16 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Having your meals in a consistent window of 8 to 10 hours may help prevent and manage chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, according to a study published online in the journal Endocrine Reviews.

“People who are trying to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle should pay more attention to when they eat as well as what they eat,” said researcher Satchidananda Panda, from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, Calif. “Intermittent fasting can improve sleep and a person’s quality of life as well as reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.”

The study found that when eating was restricted to fewer than 12 hours a day, sleep and quality of life improved. At the same time, risks for heart and liver disease and obesity decreased.

Recent research has shown that genes, hormones and metabolism rise and fall at different times of the day.

Aligning when we eat with the body’s internal clock can optimize health and reduce the risk of chronic conditions.

“Eating at random times breaks the synchrony of our internal program and make us prone to diseases,” Panda said. “Intermittent fasting is a lifestyle that anyone can adopt. It can help eliminate health disparities and lets everyone live a healthy and fulfilling life.”

