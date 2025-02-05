'Snack' on Exercise at Work

People often tell themselves they’re too busy to exercise. But that’s a huge mistake, because regular physical exercise reduces stress.

This is where the idea of exercise “snacks” comes in. These “snacks” are short bursts of activity you can perform several times a day, whether you’re working at an office or at home. You can also do them in a hotel room if you’re traveling, because you don’t need any special fitness equipment.

Here are some ideas:

• At your office or apartment, take the stairs instead of the elevator. If that’s too difficult, pace back and forth while waiting for the elevator.

• Park a few blocks away from your destination and walk the final distance instead of driving. Make sure you’re in a well-lit, safe area, though.

• If you have a stationary bike, hop on it for several 10-minute intervals daily.

• Set a timer and do any chores you have, such as cleaning up around your desk, in 10- to 20-minute bursts.

• If you need to spend long periods of time at your desk, stand up to do stretches every 20 minutes or so. Set a reminder so you don’t forget.