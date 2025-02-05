WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: exercise | work | stress | dr. crandall
OPINION

'Snack' on Exercise at Work

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 05 February 2025 04:33 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

People often tell themselves they’re too busy to exercise. But that’s a huge mistake, because regular physical exercise reduces stress.

This is where the idea of exercise “snacks” comes in. These “snacks” are short bursts of activity you can perform several times a day, whether you’re working at an office or at home. You can also do them in a hotel room if you’re traveling, because you don’t need any special fitness equipment.

Here are some ideas:

• At your office or apartment, take the stairs instead of the elevator. If that’s too difficult, pace back and forth while waiting for the elevator.

• Park a few blocks away from your destination and walk the final distance instead of driving. Make sure you’re in a well-lit, safe area, though.

• If you have a stationary bike, hop on it for several 10-minute intervals daily.

• Set a timer and do any chores you have, such as cleaning up around your desk, in 10- to 20-minute bursts.

• If you need to spend long periods of time at your desk, stand up to do stretches every 20 minutes or so. Set a reminder so you don’t forget.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
People often tell themselves they’re too busy to exercise. But that’s a huge mistake, because regular physical exercise reduces stress.
exercise, work, stress, dr. crandall
196
2025-33-05
Wednesday, 05 February 2025 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved