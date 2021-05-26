×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

7 Benefits of Outdoor Exercise

By Wednesday, 26 May 2021 04:33 PM

Spring affords an excellent opportunity to exercise outdoors. Here’s why:

1. Outdoor exercise provides an ever-changing, challenging environment.

2. Running or walking in the wind provides resistance, and helps burn more calories.

3. Exercising outdoors saves money compared to going to a gym.

4. Studies find people who exercise outdoors attain a greater sense of well-being.

5. Outdoor exercise boosts your exposure to vitamin D, the so-called “sunshine” vitamin, which is absorbed through the skin.

6. Exercising outdoors provides more opportunities to meet friends and neighbors, resulting in more social interaction, and lessening isolation, which is a heart disease risk factor.

7. When you exercise outdoors, you can bring your family or grandkids along, providing them with a good behavior model.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.



