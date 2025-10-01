WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Balanced Exercise Best for Heart Health

Chauncey Crandall, M.D.

Splitting the recommended amount of physical activity between aerobic and resistance exercises reduces the risk of heart disease just as well as an aerobic-only workout regimen, researchers found. A study tracked more than 400 people ages 35 to 70 for a year.

Participants were randomly assigned to one of four groups: resistance exercise only, aerobic exercise only, aerobic and resistance combined, or no exercise at all. They worked out under supervision for one hour, three times a week for one year.

By the end of the year-long trial, all exercise groups had lost a significant percentage of body fat compared to the no-exercise group.

They also measured four heart disease risk factors: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body fat. The aerobic and the combined workout groups both wound up with a lower score on those heart disease risk factors than the group that didn’t exercise. Resistance exercise on its own did not provide the same heart health benefits.

The study also showed one clear benefit of combining aerobic and strength training: The combination group improved in both aerobic fitness and muscular strength, whereas the aerobic-only and resistance-only groups improved only in their area of focus.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


