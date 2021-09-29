×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Eggs Are Safe to Eat in Moderation

Dr. Crandall Wednesday, 29 September 2021 04:41 PM

People who are prediabetic or diabetic can eat up to 12 eggs a week and not increase their risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Researchers at the University of Sydney sought to clear up conflicting dietary advice about eating eggs: Do they or don’t they increase cardiovascular disease?

The researchers discovered that at the end of three months, six months, and 12 months, there was no difference in cardiovascular risk markers between people who ate a low-egg diet (less than two eggs a week) and those who ate a high-egg diet (12 eggs a week), even for those who were diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes.

The study tracked a wide range of cardiovascular risk factors including blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol, and found no significant difference between the two groups.

Eggs got a bad rap in the 1970s because of their high cholesterol content, which doctors assumed would increase the risk of heart disease. But recent research indicates that cholesterol’s effect on health is much more complicated, and that some cholesterol is harmless or even healthy.

When asked for the secret of her longevity, Emma Morano — who was the world’s oldest person when she died in 2017 at the age of 117 — answered “eggs.”

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition indicated she may have been right. In addition to finding no association between eggs and coronary heart disease, it found that eating one egg a day actually lowered the risk of stroke by 12 percent.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


